Against All Odds: The Richest and Most Successful Jewish People Today

After being exiled from their homeland by the Roman empire, the lives of Jewish people were disrupted and the community was displaced. They survived 40 years in the desert, slavery, and immigration from one place to the next. From this lineage, these Jews have flourished against all odds and many of the products and services we have today are provided to us by companies with Jewish founders and executives. You may be wondering who the individuals behind these companies are, and how much they actually make.

Lawrence Ellison: Oracle

Lawrence Ellison is the owner of the software company Oracle. He is 72 years old, and he has a net worth of $28 billion. Ellison is currently ranked sixth on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people. Oracle is a software giant, and those of you who use SQL (Structured Query Language) have heard of Oracle. Ellison used $1,400 of his own money to start Oracle and it is now one of the most successful software companies today. Ellison is known for his lavish lifestyle.